Grandstaff Joins Florida-Based SUNZ as CFO, Executive Vice President
SUNZ Holdings of Bradenton, Fla., has appointed Michael W. Grandstaff to the position of chief financial officer and executive vice president of SUNZ Holdings, and chief financial officer of SUNZ Insurance Co. Grandstaff will report directly to Steven F. Herrig, CEO and chairman of the Board.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Add your comments below
Bradenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kay Hine is "Murdered" not "Missing" in 1972. (Aug '08)
|15 hr
|John david
|55
|Richard Buckman / Sandcastle entertainment (May '15)
|22 hr
|eop
|17
|Manatee County woman accused of...
|Sun
|Parden Pard
|1
|Oneco, Fl Elementery School in 1956
|Sun
|R King
|1
|Kermit and Shelley watkins
|Mar 24
|Savior
|9
|Bill Warner Private investigator (May '15)
|Mar 23
|West Bank
|81
|Sarasota 1980's-1990's (Oct '09)
|Mar 22
|n_brennecke
|56
Find what you want!
Search Bradenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC