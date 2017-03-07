Governor Rick Scott Appoints Charles Henry to the Wekiva River Basin Commission
Henry, 57, of Bradenton, is a health officer for the Department of Health in Sarasota. He received his bachelor's degree from Southern Illinois University Carbondale and his master's degree from Troy University.
