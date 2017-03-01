Gov. Rick Scott selects ally Carlos Beruff to chair Constitution Revision Commission
Gov. Rick Scott has tapped Bradenton homebuilder Carlos Beruff to chair the Constitution Revision Commission, a powerful post for the governor's political ally who last year lost a Republican primary bid for the U.S. Senate to incumbent Marco Rubio. Announcing the appointment Wednesday, Scott praised Beruff - a wealthy businessman born in Miami to Cuban emigres - for living 'the American dream in our great state.'
