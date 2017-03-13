Friday's Daily Pulse

With the nation's highest enrollment in ACA plans at 1.7 million sign ups for 2017, and a large number of older residents statewide who receive financial aid to afford their Obamacare coverage, Florida may be "ground zero" for the AHCA's impacts, said Jeff Johnson, state director for AARP Florida. [Source: Bradenton Herald ] Florida Policy Institute wants to broaden the debate around growing the state economy beyond tax cuts and incentives, and bring a stronger focus on the need to invest in higher education, transportation and affordable housing.

