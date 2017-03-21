Free lunches available to Manatee County students over spring break
BRADENTON, Fla. -- Manatee County schools will offer free lunches for kids during spring break, which runs from March 20 to March 24. The free meals will be offered to children 18 and younger as part of the Spring Break Food Service Program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bradenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kermit and Shelley watkins
|Mar 18
|no name ha ha
|8
|Why so many drug addicts, homeless, and stupid ... (Mar '11)
|Mar 18
|Linda houghtalng
|290
|Dave Chappelle show hecklers
|Mar 17
|huh
|3
|Coal Burners
|Mar 16
|Tarzan
|3
|Anyone have information on Co.called TIMESET
|Mar 16
|Tom
|1
|How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14)
|Mar 14
|ZIONISM 666
|7
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|Mar 14
|ZIONISM 666
|16
Find what you want!
Search Bradenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC