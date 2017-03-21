Free lunches available to Manatee Cou...

Free lunches available to Manatee County students over spring break

Thursday Mar 16 Read more: WWSB

BRADENTON, Fla. -- Manatee County schools will offer free lunches for kids during spring break, which runs from March 20 to March 24. The free meals will be offered to children 18 and younger as part of the Spring Break Food Service Program.

