Florida woman charged with handing meth to 5-year-old
Shayna Delaney, 34, is in big trouble for allegedly handing a bottle of meth to her child. SARASOTA, FL Authorities stopped a Florida woman who was driving erratically and arrested her after a firefighter said she passed a bottle of methamphetamine to her 5-year-old daughter in a failed effort to hide it.
