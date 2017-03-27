Florida lawmakers ask Trump administration to avoid drilling in Gulf of Mexico
In a letter sent to Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke Friday, U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson led a group of 16 Florida congressional representatives in asking to avoid drilling off the state's west coast in the Gulf of Mexico. See Nelson's letter to Zinke here.
