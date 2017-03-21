FL: Manatee County Greenways Could Co...

FL: Manatee County Greenways Could Connect Anna Maria Island to Hillsborough, Sarasota

March 21--Imagine hopping on your bicycle on Anna Maria Island, riding through downtown Bradenton across the Manatee River into Palmetto, then heading to points north in Hillsborough County and looping back south toward Sarasota County -- all on connected greenways. That proposed greenway network through Manatee County -- approximately 75 miles -- was presented to the Manatee and Sarasota county commissions in a joint work session Tuesday.

