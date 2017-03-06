Deputies expose suspect in Lakewood Ranch flasher case...
Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells announced Monday afternoon that his department had arrested Jacob Martinez, 20, and charged him with three counts of exposure of sexual organs. The first incident occurred in the 4500 block of 53rd Ave., E., Bradenton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at YourObserver.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bradenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|C.P.S. in manatee county destroys familys (Aug '08)
|Mon
|Angry with manate...
|37
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|Mar 2
|stalk this
|13
|Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12)
|Feb 26
|MOSAIC ios evil
|28
|How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14)
|Feb 25
|PORTSTEWART
|6
|New Model Homes at The Concession and The Estua...
|Feb 25
|theheartlady
|1
|beth callans ruins 200 families (Aug '11)
|Feb 24
|James Swanson
|11
|Corrupt Sarasota Judges Trick land innocent wom... (Apr '14)
|Feb 19
|Tricks
|30
Find what you want!
Search Bradenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC