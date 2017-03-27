Deep holes causing problems at Manatee Co. Plaza
At least two holes opened up in the parking lot of the Cortez Plaza, east on Cortez road in Bradenton. A fence has been put around it to prevent people from falling or driving into it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bradenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Places to live in sarasota
|6 hr
|Blessed
|1
|Kay Hine is "Murdered" not "Missing" in 1972. (Aug '08)
|Tue
|The Guilty Project
|56
|Richard Buckman / Sandcastle entertainment (May '15)
|Mon
|eop
|17
|Manatee County woman accused of...
|Sun
|Parden Pard
|1
|Oneco, Fl Elementery School in 1956
|Mar 26
|R King
|1
|Kermit and Shelley watkins
|Mar 24
|Savior
|9
|Bill Warner Private investigator (May '15)
|Mar 23
|West Bank
|81
Find what you want!
Search Bradenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC