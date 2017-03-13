Daughter's boyfriend accused of killi...

Daughter's boyfriend accused of killing Florida woman

Read more: WFLX-TV West Palm Beach

Florida police say a 47-year-old who was reported missing by friends was killed by her daughter's boyfriend. The Bradenton Herald reports 26-year-old Roy Nichols Jr. was arrested early Saturday in a West Virginia truck stop along with Tricia Freeman's daughter.

