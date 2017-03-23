Bradenton man faces 10 counts of child porn
MANATEE Co., Fla - Bradenton man wanted for possessing child pornography since 2015, was arrested in California and booked in the Manatee County Jail on Wednesday. Bradenton Police Detectives and the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force identified Michael Eugene Williams, 67, as a suspect who has been possessing and distributing child pornography since 2015.
