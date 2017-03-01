Bradenton Man Arrested On Child Sex Tourism Charges

A Former Bradenton resident now living in Ashdown, Arkansas, has been arrested and charged with traveling in foreign commerce with the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct with a minor. According to allegations made in a criminal complaint, Daniel John Pye 35, originally of Bradenton, Florida, traveled from the Southern District of Florida to Haiti on multiple occasions from the years 2008 through 2011 for the purpose of sexually abusing minors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.