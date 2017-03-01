Bradenton Man Arrested On Child Sex Tourism Charges
A Former Bradenton resident now living in Ashdown, Arkansas, has been arrested and charged with traveling in foreign commerce with the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct with a minor. According to allegations made in a criminal complaint, Daniel John Pye 35, originally of Bradenton, Florida, traveled from the Southern District of Florida to Haiti on multiple occasions from the years 2008 through 2011 for the purpose of sexually abusing minors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Add your comments below
Bradenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|6 hr
|stalk this
|13
|Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12)
|Feb 26
|MOSAIC ios evil
|28
|How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14)
|Feb 25
|PORTSTEWART
|6
|New Model Homes at The Concession and The Estua...
|Feb 25
|theheartlady
|1
|beth callans ruins 200 families (Aug '11)
|Feb 24
|James Swanson
|11
|C.P.S. in manatee county destroys familys (Aug '08)
|Feb 19
|Bbygripp123
|36
|Corrupt Sarasota Judges Trick land innocent wom... (Apr '14)
|Feb 19
|Tricks
|30
Find what you want!
Search Bradenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC