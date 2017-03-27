Bradenton man arrested for DUI

Bradenton man arrested for DUI

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: Anna Maria Islander Newspaper

Pedestrians jumped out of harm's way as they crossed Bridge Street at about 11:33 p.m. March 10. Ryne M. Johnson, 26, of Bradenton, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and ticketed for failure to use due care toward a pedestrian. Bradenton Beach Police Officers John Tsakiri and Steven Masi estimated Johnson's 2010 Mercedes-Benz was traveling at 35-40 mph in the 15-mph zone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anna Maria Islander Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bradenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kay Hine is "Murdered" not "Missing" in 1972. (Aug '08) 5 hr John david 55
Richard Buckman / Sandcastle entertainment (May '15) 11 hr eop 17
News Manatee County woman accused of... Sun Parden Pard 1
Oneco, Fl Elementery School in 1956 Sun R King 1
Kermit and Shelley watkins Mar 24 Savior 9
Bill Warner Private investigator (May '15) Mar 23 West Bank 81
Sarasota 1980's-1990's (Oct '09) Mar 22 n_brennecke 56
See all Bradenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bradenton Forum Now

Bradenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bradenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Bradenton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,328 • Total comments across all topics: 279,871,126

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC