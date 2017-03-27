Bradenton man arrested for DUI

Pedestrians jumped out of harm's way as they crossed Bridge Street at about 11:33 p.m. March 10. Ryne M. Johnson, 26, of Bradenton, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and ticketed for failure to use due care toward a pedestrian. Bradenton Beach Police Officers John Tsakiri and Steven Masi estimated Johnson's 2010 Mercedes-Benz was traveling at 35-40 mph in the 15-mph zone.

