Bradenton Insurance of West Florida Partners With Baldwin Risk Partners
Baldwin Risk Partners, a Tampa, Fla.-based insurance distribution holding company, has partnered with Bradenton Insurance LLC, of Bradenton, Fla., adding the agency to its group of companies. Bradenton Insurance has been a local independent insurance agency on the west coast of Florida since 1954.
