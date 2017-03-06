Bond hearing for murder suspect oppos...

Bond hearing for murder suspect opposed by victim's island friends

The 83-year-old man arrested Jan. 10 for the murder of a woman with ties to Anna Maria Island is set for a bond hearing at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8. Manatee County Sheriff's Office arrested Eugene Matthews at the county jail several hours after he allegedly shot and killed Rebecca Rawson, 65, of Bradenton. Rawson was a hairstylist on Anna Maria Island for some 30 years at Head Quarters Salon in Holmes Beach and at Lor-Ells Hair Designs in Anna Maria until it closed in June 2016.

