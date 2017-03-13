Boil water notice for Palma Sola Square customers in Bradenton
MANATEE Co., Fla -- The Manatee County Utilities Department has issued a Precautionary Boil Water notice for customers in Palma Sola Square Shopping center. People are advised that once service is restored, all water used for drinking or cooking should be boiled as a precaution.
