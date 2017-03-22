Betsy DeVos's 'school choice' fallacy
"As Senator Patty Murray tells it, Luke was a middle-school boy who used a private school voucher program to attend Manatee Learning Academy in Bradenton, Florida. He did well at Manatee, but when he tried to switch schools for tenth grade, he realized his credits wouldn't transfer since Manatee lacked accreditation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rational Review.
Add your comments below
Bradenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Richard Buckman / Sandcastle entertainment (May '15)
|1 hr
|Kimmie45
|16
|Sarasota 1980's-1990's (Oct '09)
|6 hr
|n_brennecke
|56
|Kermit and Shelley watkins
|Mar 18
|no name ha ha
|8
|Why so many drug addicts, homeless, and stupid ... (Mar '11)
|Mar 18
|Linda houghtalng
|290
|Dave Chappelle show hecklers
|Mar 17
|huh
|3
|Coal Burners
|Mar 16
|Tarzan
|3
|Anyone have information on Co.called TIMESET
|Mar 16
|Tom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bradenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC