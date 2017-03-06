Bay area has seen its share of busts

Bay area has seen its share of busts

Friday Mar 3

"It was out of service and the lady next to me said 'Oh, it doesn't work," said Lori Marsh, who tried to use a Bradenton ATM machine a couple of weeks ago to no avail. It turns out that, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, a baggie of cocaine that had been deposited into the machine had broken it.

