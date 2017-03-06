Bay area has seen its share of busts

"It was out of service and the lady next to me said 'Oh, it doesn't work," said Lori Marsh, who tried to use a Bradenton ATM machine a couple of weeks ago to no avail. It turns out that, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, a baggie of cocaine that had been deposited into the machine had broken it.

