ADL Report: White supremacist groups recruit on college campuses

BRADENTON, Fla.-- The sign read "How is a diploma going to help you in the race war? Join your local Nazis!" It's a call to action from a group called The Atomwaffen Division, recognized by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a hate group. The group posted an image of the sign on Twitter with a caption indicating it was posted at the State College of Florida.

