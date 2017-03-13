ADL Report: White supremacist groups recruit on college campuses
BRADENTON, Fla.-- The sign read "How is a diploma going to help you in the race war? Join your local Nazis!" It's a call to action from a group called The Atomwaffen Division, recognized by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a hate group. The group posted an image of the sign on Twitter with a caption indicating it was posted at the State College of Florida.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Add your comments below
Bradenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coal Burners
|1 hr
|EEWWW
|2
|How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14)
|2 hr
|ZIONISM 666
|7
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|2 hr
|ZIONISM 666
|16
|you didnt have to block me amanda
|Sat
|dad
|1
|Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12)
|Mar 11
|Brian
|30
|Phony cop stop lands Palmetto man in jail (Sep '13)
|Mar 10
|zio dbl std
|10
|Bill Warner Private investigator (May '15)
|Mar 10
|Chicken Farmer
|80
Find what you want!
Search Bradenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC