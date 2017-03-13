ADL Report: White supremacist groups ...

ADL Report: White supremacist groups recruit on college campuses

Thursday Mar 9 Read more: WWSB

BRADENTON, Fla.-- The sign read "How is a diploma going to help you in the race war? Join your local Nazis!" It's a call to action from a group called The Atomwaffen Division, recognized by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a hate group. The group posted an image of the sign on Twitter with a caption indicating it was posted at the State College of Florida.

