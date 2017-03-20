20-year-old 'serial flasher' arrested...

20-year-old 'serial flasher' arrested for indecent exposure in Bradenton

SARASOTA Co., Fla -- The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office arrested a Bradenton man, known as the "serial flasher" because of his connection to sex crimes in both Sarasota and Manatee counties. Deputies were first alerted to a possible indecent exposure on Jan. 31, when the 27-year-old female victim reported a man followed her into a parking lot in the University Town Center area, and began fondling himself.

