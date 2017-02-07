Woman paid former cop more than $100,000 for sex, police say
A former Sarasota County Sheriff's Office employee faces an additional 11 charges as the investigation into an incident involving an elderly Sarasota woman continues. Frankie E. Bybee, a former Bradenton police officer and Sarasota County Sheriff's Office deputy, was first charged with attempted murder, along with several other felony charges, on Jan 23. The charges stemmed from allegations that he attempted to "rehome" the woman's dog, and later broke into her home, where he tried to force sleeping pills down her throat.
