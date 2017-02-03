(Video Noon)Saturday's River Regatta...
St. Petersburg, Fl If you like action and speed, then the Bradenton Area River Regatta on Saturday, February 4th is a perfect fit. There will be powerboat and personal watercraft racing on the Manatee River and you can view the action from both Bradenton and Palmetto.
Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
