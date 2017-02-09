Verizon will now come to your house t...

Verizon will now come to your house to fix your broken screen

With the new service, customers with a broken phone screen can bring the phone to a local service center or request a 'house call' from a Verizon technician. Verizon says that the same-day house call service is available at locations in 34 states.

