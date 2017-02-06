The town of Longboat Key has fired Building Official Darin Cushing.
Bradenton Beach Building Official Steve Gilbert, who works on contract for a firm the town of Longboat Key also uses, will split time between the two municipalities. Cushing, who previously worked for Manatee County and the city of Bradenton, was responsible for management and administrative work in the town's planning department.
