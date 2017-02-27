Single-car crash leaves 4 injured in Bradenton
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Vladimir Cherenfant, 33, was driving south on Bayshore Road when he failed to negotiate a turn, and drove onto the shoulder of the road. The right side of the car hit a steel guardrail and overturned onto U.S. 41. An 11-year-old boy in the car was ejected.
