Shop Talk: Ashley Rogers of Canned Ham Vintage

In both its 1963 Shasta Camper and its permanent location on Seventh Street in the Rosemary District, owner Ashley Rogers--who's also the founder of the popular new Rosemary District Indie Market --has created a wonderland of vintage jewelry, fashion, furniture and home decor. The items are not just ethical, thanks to their vintage status, they're also unique and wearable.

