Shop Talk: Ashley Rogers of Canned Ham Vintage
In both its 1963 Shasta Camper and its permanent location on Seventh Street in the Rosemary District, owner Ashley Rogers--who's also the founder of the popular new Rosemary District Indie Market --has created a wonderland of vintage jewelry, fashion, furniture and home decor. The items are not just ethical, thanks to their vintage status, they're also unique and wearable.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sarasota Magazine.
Add your comments below
Bradenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge Susan Maulucci Manatee County (Oct '15)
|Jan 31
|justsayin17
|20
|Kermit and Shelley watkins
|Jan 29
|Concerned
|1
|Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12)
|Jan 27
|Martha
|25
|Best realtor
|Jan 27
|Marti
|2
|Baron Trump
|Jan 27
|Marti
|2
|I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14)
|Jan 27
|Marti
|13
|Corrupt Sarasota Judges Trick land innocent wom... (Apr '14)
|Jan 27
|yidfellas v USA
|29
Find what you want!
Search Bradenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC