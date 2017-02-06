Senate Education Committee Passes Col...

Senate Education Committee Passes College Competitiveness Act

The Senate Committee on Education today passed Senate Bill 374, the College Competitiveness Act of 2017, sponsored by Senator Dorothy Hukill and co-sponsored by Senator Bill Galvano and Senate Majority Leader Wilton Simpson . Senate Bill 374 is a component of the Florida Excellence in Higher Education agenda advocated by Senate President Joe Negron .

