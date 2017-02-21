Second suspect in Lakewood Ranch murder arrested.
Manatee County Sheriff's Office detectives arrested a second suspect Friday night in the Feb. 4 fatal shooting of Alexander Cherp at Greenbrook Park. Lakewood Ranch's Alan Baily, 17, was arrested and charged with murder and armed robbery.
