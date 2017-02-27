Sarasota outlines criteria for ferry to Bradenton Beach

Sherman Baldwin, left, owner of Paradise Boat Tours on Bridge Street in Bradenton Beach, chats Feb. 1 with Bradenton Beach Mayor Bill Shearon at city hall, 107 Gulf Drive N. Islander Photo: Chris-Ann Silver Esformes A 125-passenger Gulfport 65 is being considered by the chief proponent of a ferry linking passengers from downtown Sarasota to the Historic Bridge Street Pier in Bradenton Beach. Islander Photo: Courtesy Sherman Baldwin Gridlocked traffic in Bradenton Beach and downtown Sarasota could be eased with the launch of a ferry, according to businessman Sherman Baldwin.

