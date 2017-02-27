Sarasota outlines criteria for ferry ...

Sarasota outlines criteria for ferry to Bradenton Beach

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Anna Maria Islander Newspaper

Sherman Baldwin, left, owner of Paradise Boat Tours on Bridge Street in Bradenton Beach, chats Feb. 1 with Bradenton Beach Mayor Bill Shearon at city hall, 107 Gulf Drive N. Islander Photo: Chris-Ann Silver Esformes A 125-passenger Gulfport 65 is being considered by the chief proponent of a ferry linking passengers from downtown Sarasota to the Historic Bridge Street Pier in Bradenton Beach. Islander Photo: Courtesy Sherman Baldwin Gridlocked traffic in Bradenton Beach and downtown Sarasota could be eased with the launch of a ferry, according to businessman Sherman Baldwin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anna Maria Islander Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bradenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12) Sun MOSAIC ios evil 28
News How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14) Feb 25 PORTSTEWART 6
News New Model Homes at The Concession and The Estua... Feb 25 theheartlady 1
beth callans ruins 200 families (Aug '11) Feb 24 James Swanson 11
C.P.S. in manatee county destroys familys (Aug '08) Feb 19 Bbygripp123 36
Corrupt Sarasota Judges Trick land innocent wom... (Apr '14) Feb 19 Tricks 30
WindMark Beach (Jun '15) Feb 17 Mininger1 2
See all Bradenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bradenton Forum Now

Bradenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bradenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Bradenton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,428 • Total comments across all topics: 279,204,514

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC