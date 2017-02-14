Rental management company drops VRO appeal
Anna Maria Mayor Dan Murphy stands by the podium in the city commission chambers during a Feb. 10 interview. Islander Photo: Kathy Prucnell Anna Maria Mayor Dan Murphy said Feb. 10 he was "very pleased" with the withdrawal of the appeal and expects the case will return to the circuit court for a hearing on the attorney fees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anna Maria Islander Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Bradenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lack of details big hurdle for Siesta Key hotel
|Mon
|jombo
|2
|Kermit and Shelley watkins
|Mon
|The past
|2
|Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13)
|Mon
|Tom Sandy
|20
|Save the Celery Fields in Sarasota
|Feb 12
|sarasota_celery_f...
|1
|Why so many drug addicts, homeless, and stupid ... (Mar '11)
|Feb 11
|Go Blue Forever
|289
|Bradenton woman charged with four additional co...
|Feb 10
|Hi I'm Bob
|2
|Strange & Unusual - Fired Transsexual City Mana... (Apr '07)
|Feb 9
|Eleventh Phart
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bradenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC