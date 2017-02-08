Pirates' first Spring Training workou...

Pirates' first Spring Training workout is on Feb. 14

Read more: Pittsburgh Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates have announced their 2017 Spring Training schedule and ticket pricing for games at McKechnie Field in Bradenton, Florida, the club's southern home since 1969.

