No Swim Advisory Still Remains in Effect at Palma Sola South Beach
BRADENTON, Fla. - For Bradenton resident Ruben Robles and his girlfriend they were having a great time kicking around a soccer ball on the beach at Palma Sola South beach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bradenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12)
|3 hr
|Bob
|26
|Dr. Howard A Goldman Arrested (Jun '13)
|Tue
|Girlygirl
|70
|Alzheimer's victim claims rape, can't remember ... (Jun '09)
|Sun
|Phart Criminally
|24
|(Video Noon)Saturday's River Regatta...
|Feb 4
|theheartlady
|1
|Is Bradenton Florida a nice place to live?
|Feb 4
|theheartlady
|2
|Baron Trump
|Feb 3
|yidfellas v USA
|3
|Judge Susan Maulucci Manatee County (Oct '15)
|Jan 31
|justsayin17
|20
Find what you want!
Search Bradenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC