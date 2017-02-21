There are on the Sarasota Magazine story from Friday, titled New Model Homes at The Concession and The Estuary, plus EPCOT's Flower and Garden Festival. In it, Sarasota Magazine reports that:

The 24th EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival is March 1 through May 29, with all kinds of gardens with that special Disney magic to inspire you-bonsais, butterfly plants, floating mini-gardens, a health and healing garden and lots more. How-to sessions with master gardeners and eco-friendly activities for families on the weekends, too.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Sarasota Magazine.