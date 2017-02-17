New apartment complex and medical facility could soon be coming to Palmetto
PALMETTO, Fla. - A three-story 18-unit apartment complex could soon be built on an acre of land next to the Terra Ceia housing development and golf club in Palmetto and across the street from Blackstone Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bradenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|C.P.S. in manatee county destroys familys (Aug '08)
|Sun
|Bbygripp123
|36
|Corrupt Sarasota Judges Trick land innocent wom... (Apr '14)
|Sun
|Tricks
|30
|WindMark Beach (Jun '15)
|Feb 17
|Mininger1
|2
|Dave Chappelle show hecklers
|Feb 17
|BOE
|1
|Jack Collins busted (Oct '14)
|Feb 17
|dude
|27
|Kermit and Shelley watkins
|Feb 15
|Facts
|4
|Lack of details big hurdle for Siesta Key hotel
|Feb 13
|jombo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bradenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC