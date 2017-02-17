National Storage Affiliates Trust Buy...

National Storage Affiliates Trust Buys Value Self Storage in Palmetto, FL

National Storage Affiliates Trust , a Maryland real estate investment trust specializing in self-storage, has purchased Value Self Storage in Palmetto, Fla., for $4.4 million. It's the company's fourth acquisition in the state over the past year, according to the source.

