Meet the Maker: Bailey Spasovski of Cheek & Pen Paper Co.
Spasovski has been creating and selling greeting cards far more exciting than what you might find in the local drugstore. Her Etsy store bio reads, "Everything you wish you could say without adding 'JK,'" and Spasovski delivers cards that can put a smile--or blush--on anyone's face.
Read more at Sarasota Magazine.
