McKechnie Field now LECOM Park
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine announced a naming-rights agreement for the Club's spring training ballpark in Bradenton, Fla. As part of a 15-year naming rights agreement, the former McKechnie Field is now LECOM Park.
