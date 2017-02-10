McKechnie Field now LECOM Park

11 hrs ago Read more: ABC Action News

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine announced a naming-rights agreement for the Club's spring training ballpark in Bradenton, Fla. As part of a 15-year naming rights agreement, the former McKechnie Field is now LECOM Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.

