Manatee County schools faces data breach affecting thousands

Authorities say as many as 7,700 Manatee County school employees are at risk of being victims of a data breach. School officials learned earlier this month that two payroll employees of the school district along Florida's Gulf Coast had fallen for an email phishing scam.

