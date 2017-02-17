Island police blotter - 02-22-2017
Feb. 13, Circle K, 103 Gulf Drive N., battery. Bradenton Beach police arrested a 37-year-old Bradenton woman who fled after she pulled the hair and scratched the neck of a woman while in the back seat of a parked vehicle.
