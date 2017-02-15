Island police blotter - 02-15-2017

Island police blotter - 02-15-2017

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: Anna Maria Islander Newspaper

Jan. 27, 100 block of Tern, probation violation. Manatee County sheriff's deputies confronted a juvenile for violating a court-imposed curfew.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anna Maria Islander Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bradenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kermit and Shelley watkins 3 min The past 2
Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13) 5 hr Tom Sandy 20
Save the Celery Fields in Sarasota Sun sarasota_celery_f... 1
Why so many drug addicts, homeless, and stupid ... (Mar '11) Feb 11 Go Blue Forever 289
News Bradenton woman charged with four additional co... Feb 10 Hi I'm Bob 2
News Strange & Unusual - Fired Transsexual City Mana... (Apr '07) Feb 9 Eleventh Phart 3
Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12) Feb 8 Martha 27
See all Bradenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bradenton Forum Now

Bradenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bradenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
 

Bradenton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,271 • Total comments across all topics: 278,830,206

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC