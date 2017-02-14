Hydrologists who accused Mosaic and DEP of missing sinkhole signs say they were wrong
Two retired hydrologists who last week accused Mosaic and state regulators of ignoring signs of a sinkhole at a phosphogypsum plant a year before it drained polluted water into the aquifer now say they were wrong. "We made a mistake, and we sincerely regret our error," Donald Rice and his wife, Mary Hrenda, of Parrish said in an email to the Tampa Bay Times on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Bradenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lack of details big hurdle for Siesta Key hotel
|Mon
|jombo
|2
|Kermit and Shelley watkins
|Mon
|The past
|2
|Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13)
|Mon
|Tom Sandy
|20
|Save the Celery Fields in Sarasota
|Feb 12
|sarasota_celery_f...
|1
|Why so many drug addicts, homeless, and stupid ... (Mar '11)
|Feb 11
|Go Blue Forever
|289
|Bradenton woman charged with four additional co...
|Feb 10
|Hi I'm Bob
|2
|Strange & Unusual - Fired Transsexual City Mana... (Apr '07)
|Feb 9
|Eleventh Phart
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bradenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC