High wire performers take a fall in S...

High wire performers take a fall in Sarasota with 5 hospitalized

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: News Talk Florida

Five performers were injured Wednesday after tumbling from a high-wire act during a circus practice in Sarasota, Florida, officials said. One performer is listed as a trauma alert, according to a tweet from the Sarasota County government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Talk Florida.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bradenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Strange & Unusual - Fired Transsexual City Mana... (Apr '07) 7 hr Eleventh Phart 3
Is Bradenton Florida a nice place to live? 23 hr Bob 3
Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12) 23 hr Martha 27
Why so many drug addicts, homeless, and stupid ... (Mar '11) Wed Chris 288
Dr. Howard A Goldman Arrested (Jun '13) Tue Girlygirl 70
News Alzheimer's victim claims rape, can't remember ... (Jun '09) Feb 5 Phart Criminally 24
News (Video Noon)Saturday's River Regatta... Feb 4 theheartlady 1
See all Bradenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bradenton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Manatee County was issued at February 09 at 2:57PM EST

Bradenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bradenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Bradenton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,367 • Total comments across all topics: 278,708,344

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC