Greene & Associates Opens Office in Florida; Adds Fuchs to Underwriting Team

Underwriting manager and wholesale broker in Greene & Associates, based in East Aurora, N.Y., has opened its an office in Bradenton, Fla., and hired Don Fuchs to its underwriting team. Fuchs has more than 35 years of underwriting experience to the Greene team, spending the last 25 years owning and operating McKell Risk.

