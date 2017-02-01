Great-Day-TB 9 mins ago 10:10 a.m.Bradenton Area Riverwalk Regatta

An "All Free" family festival of world-class entertainment and performances guaranteed to delight and thrill audiences of all ages. The third annual Bradenton Area Riverwalk Regatta brings an inviting and exciting roar to the shores of Bradenton and Palmetto! An "All Free" family festival of world-class entertainment and performances guaranteed to delight and thrill audiences of all ages including: Powerboat Superleague Racing Hydrodrag Jet Ski's, Concerts, Extreme Pogo Shows, BMX Stunt Performers, Food Festival Kids Zone, Frisbee, dogs 5K Fun Run, and a Zambelli Firework Show.

