Florida researcher works with NASA to study using Martian soil to build human habitats
Alexander Acosta, a former U.S. attorney in Miami and the dean of Florida International University's law school, has been nominated as the labor secretary after President Donald Trump's initial choice failed to gain the support of the GOP-led Senate. More from the Miami Herald, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel , and Florida Trend .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Trend.
Add your comments below
Bradenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jack Collins busted (Oct '14)
|Wed
|Daestini
|26
|Kermit and Shelley watkins
|Wed
|Facts
|4
|Lack of details big hurdle for Siesta Key hotel
|Feb 13
|jombo
|2
|Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13)
|Feb 13
|Tom Sandy
|20
|Save the Celery Fields in Sarasota
|Feb 12
|sarasota_celery_f...
|1
|Why so many drug addicts, homeless, and stupid ... (Mar '11)
|Feb 11
|Go Blue Forever
|289
|Bradenton woman charged with four additional co...
|Feb 10
|Hi I'm Bob
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bradenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC