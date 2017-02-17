Florida House, Senate on different ga...

Florida House, Senate on different gambling tracks

A new House proposal would ban the expansion of slot machines and prohibit wildly popular card games at the state's pari-mutuels, putting the House at odds with a gambling industry-friendly plan floated by Senate Republican leaders.

