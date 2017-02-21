Florida home ownership drops, rises in Fort Myers area

New Census figures released Tuesday by the U.S. Census Bureau showed that the home ownership rate in Florida dropped from 64.8 percent in 2015 to 64.3 percent last year. However, the Cape Coral-Fort Myers area had the nation's third-biggest gain in the homeownership rate of major metro areas, going from 62.9 percent to 66.5 percent.

