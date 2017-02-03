Dylan Moses named Parade Player of the Year
The now Alabama Crimon Tide student received his first college scholarship offer from former LSU head coach Les Miles all the way back in 2012, when he was entering into the 8th grade. Shortly after, Alabama's head coach Nick Saban also extended an offer, according to Parade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBRZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bradenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alzheimer's victim claims rape, can't remember ... (Jun '09)
|20 hr
|Phart Criminally
|24
|(Video Noon)Saturday's River Regatta...
|Sat
|theheartlady
|1
|Is Bradenton Florida a nice place to live?
|Sat
|theheartlady
|2
|Baron Trump
|Feb 3
|yidfellas v USA
|3
|Judge Susan Maulucci Manatee County (Oct '15)
|Jan 31
|justsayin17
|20
|Kermit and Shelley watkins
|Jan 29
|Concerned
|1
|Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12)
|Jan 27
|Martha
|25
Find what you want!
Search Bradenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC