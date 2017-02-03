Crime 15 mins ago 6:53 a.m.Bradenton man taken into custody after attempting to steal a grill
Cote then attempted to steal a grill from one of the back porches of the residences, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office. Residents began to come outside to see what the noises were and Cote threw a chair at one of the residents.
